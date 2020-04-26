MILLERSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A woman is in jail after leading police on a high-speed chase spanning across Robertson and Sumner counties.
Police say at around 10:22 p.m. Saturday, Millersville police officers were dispatched to Owl’s Roost Campground located in the 7200 block of Bethel Road. Officers were told a woman, who appeared to be intoxicated, tried to get into several cars and campers.
Police arrived on scene and saw a woman matching the description of the suspect walking in the campground. When the woman saw the officer, she began running toward a white Lexus SUV. The officer told the woman to stop several times, but she failed to do so.
She then got into the Lexus SUV, put the car in reverse and hit a Millersville Police car, resulting in the police car moving and hitting the officer who was standing next to his patrol car. The officer was treated at Skyline Medical Center for minor injuries.
The Lexus then fled the scene, resulting in a pursuit.
After following the Lexus for nearly 40 minutes and reaching speeds of 120 mph, Gallatin police officers deployed spike strips. The Lexus traveled on four flat tires for about a mile before coming to a stop.
The woman, later identified as 39-year-old Stacey Leanne Admire, was then taken into custody and taken to the Robertson County Jail for booking.
She was charged with:
- DUI
- Reckless driving
- Reckless endangerment
- Resisting arrest
- Evading arrest
- Leaving the scene of an accident
- Failure to maintain lane
- Due care
Millersville Police, the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, Gallatin Police, the Tennessee Highway Patrol and a THP helicopter were all involved in the pursuit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.