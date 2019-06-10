NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A woman is accused of driving through a police barricade while under the influence and then assaulting a police officer after CMA Fest Saturday.
Police say 35-year-old Shernette Fowler was pulled over after driving erratically and running through a barricade at 5th and Broadway.
According to officers, Fowler had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, and smelled of alcohol. A bottle of whiskey was also seen inside her vehicle.
Fowler was arrested for DUI and taken to General Hospital to get blood drawn. As an officer was walking her in, Fowler struck him in the face and then kicked him after getting her blood drawn.
Court documents show she told the officer, "I will make it an assault now."
She is facing assaulting an officer, DUI, evading arrest, and other related charges.
