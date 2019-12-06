CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A woman was arrested in Clarksville after attempting to cash fraudulent checks.
Clarksville Police say at around 2 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to a bank in the 2500 block of Wilma Rudolph Blvd. after a woman unsuccessfully tried to cash a fraudulent check.
After officers found the woman, a brief foot pursuit ensued across Wilma Rudolph Blvd. The woman was quickly apprehended and has been identified as 25-year-old Tashina Gray of Nashville.
Police also determined Gray had previously tried to cash another fraudulent check nearly half an hour earlier at a bank on Madison Street.
Over the course of the investigation, officers determined the original checks had been altered and were stolen out of mailboxes in Nashville. Police also found another altered check inside Gray’s purse and a drug wrapped in paper.
Gray was booked into the Montgomery County Jail and charged with two counts of criminal simulation, two counts of forgery, evading arrest and simple possession. Bond was set at $46,000.
