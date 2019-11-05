SAVANNAH, TN (WSMV) - Savannah police say they found human remains, and remains of dogs in the home of Leanne Peace.
On Sept. 22, police were contacted by neighbors concerned for the well-being of two dogs, apparently not being cared for at the home.
Police say the home had no power or running water, and both dogs appeared to be in poor health. During this time of neglect, Peace told neighbors she was living in a motel while the home was being renovated.
Both dogs were picked up by animal control.
On Oct. 17, police were dispatched to the same residence after cleaners discovered a tote with tape around the top. When the tape and lid were removed, the decomposing remains of a dog were found inside.
The following day, Oct. 18, police were once again dispatched to the same residence on Pleasant Street after human remains were found in the home.
It was discovered that Peace occupied the home with her elderly father, Jack Peace, 80.
She was found to be living in Henderson, TN, and was arrested in Fulton, Ky on suspension of murdering her father after his whereabouts have not been located.
Further investigation shows that Peace was a caregiver for her father in the home.
The remains found consisted of the cranium of the skull and a femur, and both have been sent to West Tennessee Regional Medical Center for autopsy.
A cause of death has not yet been determined.
When questioned about the whereabouts of her father, Peace refused to give the location and condition of Mr. Peace.
Peace has been charged with first degree murder and aggravated cruelty to animals, and remains held by the Hardin County Sheriff's Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.