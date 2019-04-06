LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - A woman and a male teen were arrested Thursday after investigators found them inside a stolen car and were led on a police chase that ultimately ended in a fiery crash.
According to La Vergne Police Department, the incident occurred Thursday around 6 p.m. when they were notified by Metro Police about a car that was stolen during a carjacking in Davidson County that was possibly near the interstate in La Vergne.
An officer located the stolen car and attempted to pull it over. It was then the driver fled and the officer pursued the possibly armed suspects onto the interstate.
The car eventually left the roadway when the driver lost control on Sam Ridley Parkway in Smyrna and the car caught fire. Officers were able to pull the trapped suspects from the vehicle and place them in custody.
The adult woman and the male teen suspect were turned over to Metro Police. They have not yet been identified and it is unclear what charges they will face at this time.
