NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A woman was arrested for allegedly trying to steal from a Love's Truck stop and then fighting a security guard after getting caught.
Metro Police say 27-year-old Kayla Johnson is facing multiple charges including theft and aggravated assault.
The security guard told police he confronted Johnson after he saw her trying to steal eye drops. Officials say Johnson then argued with security, handed over the eye drops, and was told to leave.
While leaving, Johnson allegedly pulled a pocket knife out and was facing the guard in a "low ready position," according to court documents. The security guard drew his weapon until Johnson put the knife down. She then began fighting him while being taken into custody.
Police say Johnson had to be pepper-sprayed several times in order to put her in handcuffs. A glass pipe with metal scrubbing pad fell out of her purse during the incident.
