NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A woman has been charged after she admitted to police that she attempted to stab a man she was arguing with.
On Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Bell Road over a domestic assault call, according to an arrest affidavit.
The woman, identified as Raven Turner, 23, stated she heard the victim talking to his adult daughter that lives in St. Louis, Missouri and believed he was invited her to live with them here in Nashville.
Turner became angry and began to hit the victim along with grabbing a knife to stab him.
"Then I grabbed a knife and tried to stab him," Turner told police on scene.
Turner was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
