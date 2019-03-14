Rashita Groomster

Rashita Groomster, 20, is being held at the jail in Davidson County.

 (Source: Hendersonville Police Department)

HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police say they have arrested a woman who was allegedly using counterfeit money at several businesses in Hendersonville.

Rashita Groomster, 20, was arrested at her home in Madison on Wednesday with the help of the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Groomster is being held at the jail in Davidson County on an outstanding warrant from Sumner County. She is charged with four counts of criminal simulation.

The Hendersonville Police Department began its investigation in January.

Authorities said they believe Groomster may have been using the fake bills throughout Middle Tennessee.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Hendersonville Police Department at 615-264-5303 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400. Tips can also be texted anonymously to 274637 (CRIMES) using keyword TIPHPD.

