NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A woman was arrested for allegedly setting a fire at the HQ Beercade bar on 2nd Avenue South Tuesday while customers and workers were inside.
Metro Police say 29-year-old Caroline Bradley is facing aggravated arson charges.
Bradley was reportedly seen lighting cardboard on fire against the wall of the bar. The bar was open with employees and customers at the time of the incident. Employees of the business extinguished the fire before officers arrived.
No injuries were reported. Bradley is in custody with $20,000 set bond.
