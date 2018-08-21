NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The woman accused of having an affair with the former Acting Director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resigned her position with the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse.

Sejal West submitted her letter of resignation on Aug. 9 that was effective on Aug. 10. She was deputy commissioner of the DMHSA during the time of the alleged affair with then TBI Deputy Director Jason Locke. Locke was named Acting TBI Director when Mark Gwyn retired.

Grand jury: Acting TBI Director did not break any laws The Davidson County Grand Jury determined that the acting TBI Director Jason Locke and Sejal West, the woman he allegedly had an affair while traveling on official business, did not commit a violation of any criminal statute.

In an open records request filed after the alleged affair between Jason Locke and West became public, the News4 I-Team requested cell phone records, emails and travel records for both of them.

In a 10-month period, the two made more than 800 calls to each other, including four within a two-hour period.

They also attended conferences and meetings out of town together.

In one case they stayed in the same hotel on the same night in Jackson, TN. They had separate rooms and a state investigation determined that was nothing more than inappropriate

+2 Acting TBI director's alleged misuse of state funds under investigation TBI's Acting Director Jason Locke is under investigation for misuse of state funds in an affair with another state employee after his wife emailed Gov. Haslam the allegations.

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office investigated the incidents in June after Kimberly Locke, Jason Locke’s wife, sent emails to Gov. Bill Haslam accusing her husband of using state resources to engage in an extramarital affair with West.

The Comptroller’s Office’s investigation determined that Jason Locke and West sometimes coordinated their state-paid overnight travel in order to further a personal relationship; however, the employees were conducting valid state business on these occasions.

"Things could have been done a little bit better, but on the whole, no taxpayer money was used inappropriately," said Jason Dunn with the Comptroller's Office.

The investigation revealed a series of improper or inappropriate actions:

The former TBI acting director instructed one of TBI’s public information officers to improperly destroy a government record. The TBI received a private Facebook message from the Facebook account of the former TBI acting director’s spouse alleging a misuse of state funds. After discussing the message with the TBI acting director, the public information officer deleted the message within 10 minutes after it was received.

The former TBI acting director inappropriately used his state vehicle to transport the former MHSA deputy commissioner on a trip to Atlanta, GA. The former MHSA deputy commissioner did not have official business in Atlanta. TBI policy prohibits unauthorized people from being transported in Bureau vehicles.

The former MHSA deputy commissioner failed to claim annual leave during the two days she spent in Atlanta with the former TBI acting director. MHSA department officials subsequently corrected this failure after investigators brought it to their attention.

The former TBI acting director and former MHSA deputy commissioner installed the application WhatsApp on their state-issued cell phones to facilitate communication. This online messaging application allows text, voice, video and document messaging with end to end encryption. The use of this application creates a challenge to capture and retain public records.

The former TBI acting director and former MHSA deputy commissioner inappropriately used their state issued cell phones. During a 10-month period, there were 883 calls made between the two employee’s state-issued cell phones, totaling 8,219 minutes. Cell phone records indicate calls were made during working hours, after work hours and on weekends.

"We didn't find any examples of laws being broken, but we did certainly see some inappropriate decisions made and policies that weren't necessarily adhered to," said Dunn.

Acting TBI Director placed on leave amid misconduct allegations The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will place Acting Director Jason Locke on administrative leave with pay on Wednesday after misconduct allegations were revealed earlier this week.

The results of the investigation were forwarded to District Attorney General Glenn Funk. The office presented the case to the Davidson County Grand Jury which determined that neither employee violated any criminal statutes.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a statement about the results of the investigation:

"We appreciate the diligence with which the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury examined our internal policies and practices in this matter and welcome feedback that improves our policies and processes, as it only increases public confidence in how we work.

"Since we were presented with the findings we have begun addressing each of the issues referenced and will continue to utilize the findings to make necessary adjustments to maintain our professionalism."

The Comptroller's Office wants both the TBI and the Mental Health Department to review its policies and procedures to prevent something like this from happening again.

Jason Locke had been one of the three finalists for the TBI Director position. Haslam selected former Knoxville Police Chief David Rausch to lead the department prior to the release of information concerning Jason Locke.