CHARLOTTE, TN (WSMV) - A Westmoreland woman has been arrested for fraudulently purchasing up to 15 vehicles across Middle and East Tennessee this week, according to Dickson County authorities.
Lauren Brooke Mason, 28, formerly of Dickson, purchased vehicles from at least three Dickson County dealerships.
Dickson County Sheriff Det. Troy Martin said Mason purchased a new Dodge Charger for $46,000 from a Dickson County dealership by presenting a forged check.
To date, Mason is believed to have purchased more than $800,000 worth of vehicles. Martin believes more dealerships have been victimized and will come forward in the near future.
Mason was booked into the Dickson County Jail on Wednesday for the Dickson cases and is being held on a $100,000 bond.
Charges from the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office will be presented to the Dickson County Grand Jury next month.
Anyone with information regarding this case or believes they may be a victim of the scan can call Martin at 615-740-4884.
