NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police say a woman was shot in the back in North Nashville by a person playing with a gun.
The incident happened around 5:45 p.m. on 26th Ave North.
Police say witnesses on scene reported that a person was playing with a handgun went it went off, hitting a woman in the back. Luckily, her injuries were not life-threatening.
The accidental shooter knew the victim, according to police. It is unclear what charges that person is facing.
