NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville officials announced Thursday that Waste Management has agreed to step in to help meet some of the residential trash collection challenges around the city.
According to Metro officials, the local waste provider, Red River, has consistently been unable to meet its residential service obligations. As a result, WM will take over up to 12 daily trash collection routes servicing 49,000 homes under a new, 120-day emergency agreement.
“WM has long enjoyed a good working relationship with Metro Nashville providing recyclables processing, waste disposal, and commercial business collection services, and we are happy to be able to provide some short-term relief to the city and more than 49,000 residents during this uniquely challenging period,” said Eddie McManus, WM Area Vice President. “As always, we are committed to providing safe and sustainable solutions for our customers and will continue to partner with Metro Nashville as the city seeks to find a permanent solution to restore routine waste collection services for all residents.”
The WM Green Team, the unit deployed to Nashville, is a unit of highly skilled drivers and technicians whose sole function is to respond to areas affected by natural disasters and other unforeseen circumstances where additional resources are needed on a temporary emergency basis.
WM officials added that Green Team members are also trained to respond quickly and safely to local crises to mitigate the impact of emergency events and facilitate rebuilding.
This is not the first time Green Team has been deployed to Middle Tennessee. They most recently assisted the area in the aftermath of the devastating March 2020 tornadoes that caused more than $1 billion in damage, WM officials said.
WM will also provide emergency support to the city’s multi-family waste collection services, collecting 741 dumpsters per week for 30 days.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.