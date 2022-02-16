FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The jury in the trial of Ashley Kroese heard Wednesday from the very people who last saw Kroese the night she drove head-on into Brentwood police officer Destin Legieza, killing him.

Kroese is charged with vehicular homicide in Legiesa's death, and a blood alcohol test taken after the crash showed she was over twice the legal limit. Kroese was driving on the wrong side of the road without her headlights on.

The court heard Wednesday from four people who were around Kroese at various times on the night of June 17, 2020, and in the early morning hours of June 18, 2020 - right before the crash.

Three of those four people testified at the end of the night, Kroese didn't show clear signs of intoxication. That includes Max Jordan, who traffic cameras show, walked Kroese to her car around 4:30 a.m. He said he was sober - and from 11:45 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. only saw one drink in Kroese's hand, which was a beer.

But contradicting that testimony was Jessica Hoertner-Simon, a bartender that night at Kimbro's, who claimed that Kroese appeared intoxicated.

"Did you stay at the bar until 4:30 in an attempt to make sure Ms. Kroese was sober," the prosecution asked.

"Yes," Hoertner-Simon answered.

Kroese's attorneys attempted to question Hoertner-Simons further, who ultimately testified she believed Kroese was intoxicated when she'd asked for water. Her defense disputed that suspicion.

Another witness, Amber Barker, who said she served Kroese at Americana Taphouse the night before the crash. Barker testified that Kroese ordered two glasses of wine around 7:30 p.m and drank and a third glass at O'Be Joyful a couple of hours later.

Despite ordering her a pair of other drinks later on in the night, Barker said she didn't actually physically see Kroese finish them.

"She seemed fine to me, I mean she was still talking normal just like everyone else. And she was walking normal, she was in heels that night," Barker said.

Still, a crucial piece of evidence remains Kroese's blood alcohol test, which showed her over twice the legal limit. It's unclear if the now 26-year-old Kroese will take the stand. The trial will resume Thursday morning.