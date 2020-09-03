DICKSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A court hearing in the missing Joe Clyde Daniels case has been postponed due to COVID-19.
Dickson County Court officials tell us Joseph and Krystal Daniels hearing was moved after four TBI agents, who are intended as witnesses, were at a conference and possibly exposed to COVID-19. The agents have to quarantine for 14 days.
Joe Clyde Daniels was reported missing to authorities on April 4, 2018. Days later, his father, Joseph, admitted to beating him to death but says he can't remember where he hid the body. Both Joseph and baby Joe's mother, Krystal Daniels, have been charged in his death.
The new court date is announced for September 24th, 2020, at the War Memorial Building in Dickson.
RELATED COVERAGE:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.