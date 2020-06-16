NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are at the scene of a shooting in North Nashville early Tuesday morning.
A call came in for a person shot at a home on Simpkins Street just after 5:30 a.m.
Police tell us a man was shot at least once and taken to the hospital.
A witness spoke with us and says he saw a man in a truck shooting at the victim while he was outside.
Officers are still investigating.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
