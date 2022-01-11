NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – MNPD officers arrested two teenagers who robbed a woman Monday.
Officials said Daquan Miles, 16, and Brooklyn Spivey, 17, have been accused of stealing a woman’s wallet while she unloaded her car. While doing so, Miles implied that he had a firearm in his clothes when he demanded her belongings.
Authorities said this took place in the 1800 block of 5th Avenue North.
After robbing the woman, Miles fled in a white 2013 Nissan Murano. Police said the car had visible damage to the rear passenger door. The Nissan had previously been reported stolen on January 2 after a victim was carjacked whilst pumping gas in East Nashville.
The victim had tried to pull the suspect out of the driver’s seat but was thrown to the ground by the carjacker officials said. Following that incident, authorities said the suspect picked up a female standing ne3arby6 and both fled in the victim’s vehicle.
Following the robbery on Monday morning, MNPD officials observed the Nissan returned to the 5th Avenue North area hours after the robbery. With the help of an MNPD helicopter, the vehicle was tracked to the area of 27th Avenue North and Batavia Street police said.
Miles and Spivey fled on foot but were quickly caught by Violent Crimes Division detectives. They have both been charged with aggravated robbery, carjacking and being runaway juveniles.
