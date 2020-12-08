NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Just three days after Haley Sue Pearson tragically died while trying to help her friend who was in a car accident, friends and other members of the community are rallying around the Pearson Family.
For years, the dance community has known the generosity and support of the Pearsons. Their younger daughter Hadley, has been dancing with Marissa Milele at the Milele Academy for the last five years. But even before that, Milele was teaching Hadley, and all that time together has meant they’re all family.
“Since I’ve known them, they have been just like my family and the closest family. And they are just the sweetest people and the most supportive people of not just their family but everybody else as well,” said Milele. Milele’s own mother Jamie adding, “that family will do anything for anybody. Anytime we’ve needed anything here at Milele Academy, they’re always there to support what we’re doing and so we want to give back in supporting anyone and everyone we can to support them in this time.”
Which is why after Haley passed, the Milele’s wanted to do something special for Hadley and the Pearson family to share their condolences in person.
Tuesday, they cancelled their classes for their competitive team and instead caravanned from Nashville to Franklin to line up outside of the Pearson home with candlelight.
Hadley, the first to walk outside, burst into tears seeing her dance team. The rest of the family followed behind.
“We love you, Hadley. We love you, Pam,” they said as the Pearson’s walked out.
Hadley said the gesture would have made her sister happy. “She loved that team, she loved seeing me be with them and it means the world to me that they would be here especially because I spend every day with them and I train with them every day. They've become like a second family to me and the fact that they would come here to support my family and to be here with us means a lot to me.”
Hadley said Haley would often be at the dance rehearsals, “she loved watching dance and she loved being a part of it all,” and described her as a light in this world. “She cared for so many people. She was so loving and anybody that came in contact with her immediately loved her. She did everything for everybody else, she put everyone before herself and she was a great light of Christ through everything,” said Hadley.
Haley’s mom Pamela shared that it’s been helpful having this kind of support. “We’re so thankful for the friends and family and people that have called us and texted us. It’s just amazing. It’s amazing how many people’s lives Haley touched. People you didn’t even know are also supporting us so that’s been beautiful.”
She also described the surprise vigil as beautiful. “She would be so happy if she was, she’s watching now. She’d be so excited, she’s probably dancing in heaven,” said Pamela. To which Hadley added, "she would be jumping, and yelling, and laughing, and she would hug everybody. She would have the biggest smile on her face. she would be so happy."
Friends of Hadley at the dance studio also spoke of Haley. Brittany Willard said, “she would light up the room with her smile and anybody who knew her, they would say that she had a positive impact on them. And she just meant a lot to a lot of the people around her.”
The Milele Academy has set up a GoFundMe page for the family to help with any expenses or support they might need for all the support they’ve offered over the years. The link to that page can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.