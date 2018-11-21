A Middle Tennessee mother wants to put a face to the ‘polio-like’ like illness spreading the nation, after her son was diagnosed with something all too similar.
It’s called Transverse Myelitis. Unlike Acute Flaccid Myelitis, it cannot be spread. But the symptoms look alike, and the long-term effects can be equally as shattering.
“It was on a Friday,” Haylee Bush said of a day she won’t soon forget. In a matter of hours her son went from like flu-like symptoms to being rushed to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital. “He’s [wasn’t] moving and he couldn’t sit up straight.”
At 10 months old, her son Declan was diagnosed with Transverse Myelitis, paralyzed from the neck down.
“It’s an illness of usually unknown cause - sometimes infections,” Dr. William Schaffner, an Infectious Disease Specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, explained, “that also causes inflammation of the spinal cord.”
According to Dr. Schaffner, while Transverse Myelitis falls under the same umbrella as AFM, there is a key difference.
“Transverse Myelitis is rare and sporadic,” he said. “It does not appear to be in any way contagious or spreading, whereas Acute Flaccid Myelitis, if you have one case, you begin wondering right away ‘are we going to get another case in our community, or general county, or state?’”
“The two illnesses for the individual patient are serious illnesses and have serious consequences.”
The cause of both illnesses remains a mystery, but as the experts investigate, Bush wants other families to know what it looks like.
“It keeps getting called the ‘polio-like illness,’ ‘the polio-like symptoms,’” she said, “but it has a name and it's under the myelitis category.”
“I'm going to be honest, I just wanted to brush it off as the flu, but my husband was like, ‘he's not moving his arms. Pay attention! He's not moving his arms.’ I think we were lucky to get it caught so quickly.”
According to Dr. Schaffner, AFM is not contagious in the sense that it transfers from person to person. The polio-like virus it is borne from spreads, and the CDC is working to determine what causes only some children who catch it to become paralyzed.
So far 106 confirmed cases of AFM have been reported in the US this year.
