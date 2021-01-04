NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – News4 has received a number of emails from viewers wanting to know when they will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
As of now, the TN Dept. of Health has vaccinated more than 157,000 people statewide and laid out guideline for when someone falls under the criteria for the emergency use. Remember the FDA has only authorized emergency use of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines after the two months of data, but approval won’t come until after 6 months. Because of that, it can only go to certain groups of people, not anyone who wants it.
This is a list of those phases: https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/vaccine-phases/
Davidson County is only on the very first phase, 1A1. That is specifically, “Frontline Healthcare Workers and Dependent Disabled Adults.”
But surrounding counties like Rutherford, Wilson, Williamson, and Sumner have all moved to 1A2 which includes, “Outpatient Healthcare Workers with Direct Patient Exposure” and those 75 and older. The issue happening now, is the sign-ups for each of those counties are full.
Wilson County: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/wilson_county_covid_vaccination
Williamson County: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/805094fa5ae29a5ff2-vaccination
Rutherford County: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/rutherford_county_covid_vaccination
Sumner County: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/sumner_county_covid_vaccination
Williamson County said they will add more time slots when more vaccines become available and Rutherford County posted Monday that they were “aware that there are issues with the COVID-19 vaccination sign-up site. It is possible this is due to the appointment slots all being reserved at this point in time. We are working with the TN Dept of Health to remedy this matter. Please check back next week for appointment availability.”
Dr. Stephan Sharp is the Medical Director of Clinical Research Associates and has been running the Pfizer trial since August. He understands that many people would like to be vaccinated, “I think most of us are eager to get some level of protection beyond the distancing and the masks.”
Clinical Research Associates will start a Merck vaccine trial in March and are still looking for patients to join the AstraZeneca trial before this Friday. Ultimately he says the more people who join a trial, the better chances there are of getting more vaccines on the market since there needs to be several.
“Usually what we’re talking about is a six month minimum safety timeline for vaccines. They’re looking at about a two month timeline of safety data while the studies are going on to decide on emergency use authorization,” said Sharp.
You can find out more about signing up at www.covidnashville.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.