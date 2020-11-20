NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Sports haven’t been the same this year, but Saturday is “opening day” for one that not even COVID-19 can stop, gun season.

“Right now is probably the best time to be out in Tennessee, in the woods, hunting deer because the rut, the deer rut is just now ramping up in a lot of areas. So we’re seeing bigger deer on their feet in daylight hours and that’s a great opportunity for somebody to get out there and hunt,” said Barry Cross, the Region 2 Outreach and Communications Coordinator with Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Cross told News4 Friday that after seeing a decline in license sales around hunting over the years, not just in the state but across the country, he’s happy to say, “just about every state is reporting increased interest in hunting. And that, I think, mainly has to do with the fact that there’s not a lot of other things out there for people to do.”

He believes it’s impact of the pandemic and a desire to rediscover the great outdoors. With increases in different types of licenses across the board, Cross said they expect a lot of people to be out in the woods Saturday and stressed safety. “It’s a fun time to be out there but you don’t want to end up on the news,” he said.

More hunting accidents involve tree stands than guns in Tennessee Deer hunting is a popular sport in Tennessee. But every year, nearly a dozen hunters find themselves in the emergency room after falling out of tree stands.

There are thousand and thousand of acres of public land to be hunted on and more than 100 wildlife management areas in the state. Cross said you can find the right hunting areas on their website: https://www.tn.gov/twra.html