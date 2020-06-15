Every other year, June's a month where Nashville feels so very alive. We're not having all those big events this summer. One tradition is finding a way to reach people this month.
"Over my six years with Nashville Pride, I've seen it grow almost 200%, and I see the lives touched by it," said Phil Cobucci, community affairs director for Nashville PRIDE. "This, to me, is something remarkable."
Phil told us that sense of community is vital to LGBT people in Nashville. He's so glad the festival has become such a powerful way to bring so many together.
This June, the tents and stands won't be going downtown. The thousands won't be on Public Square for the music.
As the pandemic numbers grew and safety concerns took hold, Phil realized the festival couldn't happen in June this year.
"And that was a real gut-punch for a lot of us, because we work all year to plan this event," he said.
Phil said giving up was never going to happen.
All month, Nashville Pride is hosting a series of online performances through Facebook, YouTube, and their site including a weekly live variety show called Nashville Pride Live. The goal is to still bring people that vital sense of community in this month, but give that to them at home.
"Show people they're loved, and they're listened to, and they're part of a community even if it's in front of a computer or an iPhone," said Phil.
Phil told us Nashville Pride is cautiously optimistic that some sort of festival can still happen this fall.
For now, he wants people to remember that in a year of so much stress and so many hard days coming from the Coronavirus, that community is still here.
"PRIDE is something that lives in our hearts and minds and actions, and it's something that doesn't go away," Phil said. "Throughout chaos, we create the next normal."
For more on Nashville Pride, visit https://www.nashvillepride.org/
