NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – 9,802 people filed new unemployment claims last week in the state. Whether or not it’s a confusing process likely depends on each individual filing. But Shannon Butler found out it can be puzzling even to someone like her who has been getting the assistance since the beginning of the pandemic.
Furloughed since March from her restaurant job, she thought she had her claim all figured out. "When I signed up, it was all good, all fine. Everything was verified,” says Butler. But then she exhausted her initial funds.
“I was initially told that it wouldn't be a problem converting over the extra funds after my initial funds had been exhausted,” Butler continues, “it told me that I had to re-up, that my funds had been exhausted which I knew from the previous week but then when I attempted to re-sign on, it forced me to create a new password and then it told me after I logged in under the new password that I could no longer file a claim on this account which was false, completely false.”
With the confusion she says she tried calling a help line, "after waiting thirty something minutes they sent me to a voicemail."
Then she started using the Live Chat option on the website. "When I logged on I was in the queue at number 158 and it took over an hour and 40 something minutes to get down to 10."
While Butler was in the process, News4 was in contact with the Department of Labor and Workforce. Spokesperson Chris Cannon described Shannon Butler’s case in an email.
This claimant filed a PEUC claim and needs to complete her weekly certification. The claim doesn’t have any issues and she received her last payment 09/19/2020. She must complete a certification each week or the system will stop paying the claim.
But Butler insists the website wouldn’t let her complete that weekly certification.
When the chat finally started, (with help from pictures that Butler provided) the Live Chat Agent appears to tell her “Ah, I see that is because your original UI exhausted benefits and now you are on PEUC (extended benefits for 13 additional weeks). There’s been a known issue for everyone that had to refile around the 20th where they cannot do their weekly cert and it show’s their new claim as exhausted benefits when that really isn’t the case.”
The Live Chat agent continues, “All we can do today is I can force a WC through, and add your claim to a tracker that’s being submitted with all the claims that have this issue.”
Butler says that agent did force through the weekly certification because her payment is now in process but we reached out again to the Department with copies of the chat pictures to understand more.
Ms. Butler filed her claim on 9/21, which is the day she exhausted benefits. It appears she tried to certify before the week ended. Since she just filed, she needed to wait for that week to end, so the system would not let her certify until Sunday, 9/27.
There was no issue with the newly filed claim. She completed her certification for that week 50 minutes ago.
As for the chat message, managers need to investigate further tomorrow.
Butler commenting on that saying, “I actually didn't complete that certification. The customer service rep did. And that information is not correct. I only intermittently filed after the problem happened so the last time i filed was the 20th then the 27th. There's no in between.”
News4 gave the department a day to look into it further since we reached out at the end of the workday Wednesday.
Spokesperson Chris Cannon writing back Thursday, maintaining there was no issue with the claim but a mistake by the agent.
After investigating, the Department determined there were no issues with Ms. Butler’s claim. She tried to certify within the same week she filed her claim, instead of the following week. She has since been able to complete her certification.
Regarding the message Ms. Butler received; the chat agent did not correctly analyze the issue with her claim. Because of this, he could not provide her the information needed to remedy the situation. We have addressed this error with the agent so he can serve customers better.
Upon further review, the Department has not identified any systemic issues with claimants who refiled their claims on Sept. 20. The “tracker” is simply an Excel worksheet call agents use internally to record claims that may need further investigation by a manager.
Butler says she just wishes the process was easier, “I don't understand why they make this process so difficult for people that are already in difficulties.”
