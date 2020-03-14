NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Tornado victims in north Nashville are still in need. That’s where Project Connect Nashville continues to step in as emergency relief winds down.
“We’re transitioning from emergency relief to long term recovery, rebuilding, and repairing lives,” says Zach Bevill with the organization.
Their goal is to connect the community with resources long term to help, especially if residents don’t have home insurance. As of Saturday, they’re still canvassing the streets to deliver meals and find out what else people need. That includes toilet paper, tissues, cleaning supplies, mops, brooms, and laundry detergent. One problem they’re still facing, no electricity.
Binu Thomas says, “They have everyday needs and we’re not here 24/7. And it’s something hard to know we can’t do everything they need. A lot of people still needing homes.”
Homes and repairs are the next step. A problem not on their minds, coronavirus. “You know surprisingly, I don’t think this neighborhood is that concerned. I think there is more pressing concerns that they’re facing just day to day, how am I going to eat, where am I going to get my next meal, how am I going to feed my kids? So I think those questions are a little bit more urgent to them at this point,” says Stephie G.
That urgency is why Stephie G helped the Project Connect group use technology to help canvass homes. Instead of using assessment papers which they’d eventually run out of, she set up a google spreadsheet everyone could access on their phones. Stephie says, “so once the form was submitted we would get that data almost immediately in real time, able to do an action on those items.” She goes on to say it made the response faster, “if people were, volunteers were out there in the field and we got that information here ready then we would be able to mobilize volunteers quicker.”
Since Project Connect Nashville plans on staying for the long haul, they’re working with First Community Church, a historic church which has long-served the community. Together they’re setting up in a building near the church to continue to meet the communities needs.
