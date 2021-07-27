NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The sport of skateboarding has grown in popularity since it first dropped in to American society more than 50 years ago.
Despite being outside of the mainstream, the grind to be a good skater takes years of practice.
Nashville skateboarder Joseph Brinkley says he started from a young age, and wanted to pass his skills onto a new generation of skaters at the Sixth Avenue Skate Park.
His newest student: News4's Brittany Weiner.
Brinkley covered the basics, from the kick push to some added incline. Then, Brittany moved on to try a ramp, over and over and over again.
There will likely be many like her soon, picking up a new sport after seeing it make its debut on the global Olympic stage.
"It's going to highlight it to new people that have never seen it before," said skateboarder Christian Modica.
Christian says now that skating is an Olympic sport, he'd be thrilled to join Team USA.
"Going into skating, it wasn’t my first intention, but if I continue to do contests and the possibility comes up, I definitely wouldn’t not take it.”
We asked Joseph and Christian who viewers should look out for on Team USA during the Olympics.
They both said skater Jagger Eaton, who just won Olympic Bronze in the men's street competition, becoming the first American to medal in the sport.
Eaton competes again in the Olympic park competition next week.
For more information about Nashville's Sixth Avenue Skate Park click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.