NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Thursday marks the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Tennessee. Health officials saying its a 44-year-old Williamson County man who travelled on a non-stop flight from Boston to Nashville.
While it’s believe the man had no symptoms while going through the airport, BNA is taking precautions. The airport says they’re continuing to implement a 24-hour / 365-day cleaning protocol which follows CDC guidelines.
It includes: closing bathrooms every two hours for cleaning and disinfecting, putting hand sanitizer outside of each restroom and security line, cleaning airline gates, cleaning ventilation systems, and having staff wear disposable medical gloves.
A newly developed and training guide for staff is also being implemented which includes cleaning procedures and identification of travelers with flu-like symptoms.
While some passengers aren’t too concerned, others are taking steps like wearing masks to avoid the virus.
One of those people being Dana Arico, traveling to BNA from Newark, New Jersey.
“Especially being in the airport with lots of people, on a plane in close quarters, where I know the air is recycled, I actually brought one of the N95 masks and wore it on the plane,” says Arico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.