NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - “I’ve had three tickets in three weeks sent from a state representatives office and still cannot get a phone call to tell me what to do to move forward.”
Like many Americans, getting unemployment assistance has been a battle for Devin Deltori.
“I’ve never in my entire adult life had to be on unemployment, but the steps that they’re asking in trying to get us on it is just...it’s overwhelming,” Deltori said.
Deltori works in the service industry, a business hit hard because of COVID-19. On top of being jobless, Deltori worries about the $600 in federal relief money ending this week.
“I’m very aware that it is going to expire. And then my unemployment literally will be $164 a week. My rent alone is $1,500. That won’t cover anything,’ Deltori said.
So what happens to you if you applied and your benefits just started to trickle in? We took that question to Department of Labor and Workforce Development Spokesperson Chris Cannon.
“So the ending of the $600 payment only affects people moving forward,” Cannon said.
Cannon says you’ll retroactively get paid for the time you completed your weekly certifications.
“So there’s no need to worry that if your claim hasn't been processed yet and you haven’t received any benefits yet, once your claim does process and you are approved..we will retroactively receive that $600 payment. Up until July 25th,” Cannon said.
But for those still stuck in limbo, like Deltori, time is running out, and his wallet remains empty.
“My landlord has been awesome. They’re starting to get impatient. But you know, in the next few days I’ll be five months behind on my rent,” Deltori said.
Congress is trying to decide whether to extend the federal unemployment benefits Something the State Department of Labor is monitoring very closely.
“Congress is still discussing this and we don’t know if it will continue. If the $600 will be modified or changed,” Chris Cannon, spokesperson for the Department of Labor and Workforce Development said.
Cannon says even if congress act today… “There may be a time, in between where they might not get that benefit until a new benefit starts.”
It’s something the Department is keeping an eye on.
“There’s still a lot of questions. We don’t know if it will be extended . If it is extended, will it be extended at that $600. Will it be a different amount. Those are all the questions we don’t have the answers to right now. We’re watching Washington to find out what they do next.”
As the Department and the country waits to see what Congress does, bills are piling up for people like Deltori. His landlord is working with him, but he knows five people who’ve been evicted. People who feel like there’s no end in sight.
“It's like the wall is up and we're hitting it!!! And there's no getting over the wall! No getting around the wall," Deltori said.
