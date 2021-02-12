NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Middle Tennessee residents need to start thinking of winter weather preparedness with the incoming storm this weekend.
News 4 broke down some items people should have in their car with freezing temperatures along with the potential for more snow and ice. Now is an excellent time to stop by your local maintenance shop and have them look over your vehicle.
Cold weather is hard on tires, and drivers want to make sure there’s enough tread on them for slippery conditions. Car batteries also tend to go out more in the winter months, so it wouldn’t hurt to check those routine things such as brakes and lights.
People should have a roadside safety kit in their car for emergencies. Ice scrapers are good to have, especially if you park outside. A credit card also works in a pinch. A flashlight with fresh batteries is necessary in case of a nighttime emergency. Extra blankets or a different coat, jumper cables are fantastic to have in the kit.
