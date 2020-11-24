NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With rule changes going into effect for Nashville restaurants, the Music City limits customers' numbers to 50% of the restaurants' capacity.

Metro to limit restaurants, bars to 50% capacity beginning Nov. 30 The Metro Public Health Department has announced capacity at restaurants and bars will be limited to 50% with six feet of social distancing or 100 patrons per floor, whichever is less, and food and beverage establishments will hold last call and stop admitting new customers at 10 p.m. beginning next Monday.

While the weather remains warm, many restaurants and bars are offering outdoor dining. Once temperatures go down, restaurants and bars will need to use sheltered dining areas, and Metro Health explained those guidelines.

"If it's an enclosed area, for instance, like a tent with walls on it, we would look at that just like we would brick and mortar," Brian Todd with Metro Health Department said.

Inside a tent with walls, germs can still spread, and Metro Health said because you're limiting the air circulation, the same rules apply as they would in an indoor sit-down restaurant.

That also applies to entertainment venues such as the City Winery. That establishment has a tent; however, they are still expected to follow the same guidelines as an indoor event.

Metro Health explained what to do if a person is visiting an establishment that they feel could not follow the rules.

"If you don't feel comfortable, don't go," Todd said.