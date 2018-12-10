Light snow showers are continuing to push east out of the Midstate, which could cause a slippery commute for drivers Monday morning.
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until noon Monday for the Cumberland Plateau, including Pickett, Putnam, Overton, Fentress, White, Cumberland, Warren, Grundy and Van Buren counties.
According to the National Weather Service, the area could see up to 1 inch of snow. Parts of the central and southern Plateau could get 2 inches of snow.
Drivers should plan on slippery conditions, along with snow-covered roads and limited visibilities.
