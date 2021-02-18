NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Weeks like this, we see people at their most stressed. The truth is, we also see more of those acts of kindness. On a walk downtown, we didn't have to go far to find someone being kind to strangers.
Back when they first booked their trip to Music City, this much snow and ice is not what our visitors had in mind.
"Our flight got cancelled," said tourist Lisa Williams.
"We wanna go to one place, it's closed. We want to go to another place, it's closed," added tourist Miguel Gerrero. "Especially with my kid, trying to get my stroller through the snow, it's pretty tough."
For those sort of stresses, there's someone downtown who can help.
Jim Radtke was shoveling snow from the Broadway sidewalks Thursday afternoon.
"I love it," said Jim. "I love talking to people. I like to make people laugh."
There's something you should know about Jim. He doesn't work for any of the downtown bars, he doesn't work for any city crews, he doesn't even live in Nashville.
"I actually have a home base about six miles south of Bethune, Colorado," said Jim.
Jim was just traveling through, he had a shovel, and he saw a way he could help. Simple as that.
"I just enjoy helping people," he said. "It makes me feel good if I can do something for other people, so it's no big deal to me."
During an uncommon week in Nashville, some say it's good to have a guy around like Jim.
"That guy, helping out, that's really nice," said Miguel.
"I think it's wonderful, and I think we should all learn from that and pay it forward," said Lisa. "I think it's an awesome example."
