NASHVILLE (WSMV) - In the winter months, we see changes in how people can keep their dogs active. Indoor cats don’t know it’s winter, and outdoor cats pretty much take care of themselves.
But with dogs, there are two considerations that we must keep in mind. One is that nights are longer and therefore, much of the activity we engage in, especially with people who work during the day, will be at night.
We also need to consider what our dogs need when the temperatures drop. When you think about darkness and walking the dog at night or taking the dog to a park and throwing the ball at night, you need to think about how to be visible.
There are many products available for people to keep their dogs visible and to keep themselves visible while they’re out on those walks or at the park.
A couple of those things are reflective gear. There are reflective leashes, reflective collars, and reflective vests that dogs can wear.
There are also lighted objects. These include dog tags that you attach to dog tags or leashes that you light up before you leave the house. They can flash in multiple colors, including red.
Those are some important things to think about when you’re taking your dog out at night. Everyone needs to stay visible.
For people who live in colder parts of the country and want to take their dogs out for activities during the day or at night, they need to think about how cold weather affects dogs.
They may consider things like sweaters or jackets, including rain jackets if the dog has a short coat and doesn’t handle rain very well.
They may also think about booties. Booties are particularly important if the terrain is going to be icy, very cold, or snowy because they grip well and keep the feet dry.
Dryer feet are going to stay a little bit warmer than wet feet.
