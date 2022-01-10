NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Winter fun is continuing through February at Gaylord Opryland with the Winterfest event.
Each weekend through February 27, join in the fun with ice tubing, ice bumper cars, an ice skating show and much more.
Tickets for the weekend events are required before you show up.
You can purchase tickets by clicking here.
