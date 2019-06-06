FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A lucky Powerball player in Franklin has won $150,000 in last night's drawing.
The winning Powerball ticket was sold at Publix on Fieldstone Parkway.
The player used the game's multiplier feature to increase their prize, according to lottery officials.
Another big winner came out of Johnson City off a Lotto America ticket winning $40,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.