HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Someone in Hendersonville is the lucky winner of the $198 million Powerball jackpot, according to Tennessee Lottery officials.
Last night's winning numbers were 13, 23, 32, 35, 68 and the Powerball number was 21. The winner and the store where the ticket was sold have not come forward at this time.
The winner has 180 days after the drawing to claim the prize.
