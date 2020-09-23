NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Wednesday morning in an East Nashville neighborhood is exactly what you’d expect, until the kids come over.
The quietness in the air turns into the laughter of kids, running around and playing or in this case, animal calling.
Jamie Anderson says it’s all about the State Fair and it’s competition this year for kids trying to make the best animal noises they can come up with.
It’s all part of Ferris wheel fun at the state fair and may the best boy girl or animal win.
