NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Nashville now has a song to help residents get through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Mayor’s Office, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, and Nashville Songwriters Association International held a songwriting competition called “Nashville Needs a Song.” The contest is a way "to inspire and uplift Nashvillians as they navigate the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic."
“We Will Survive,” written by Ryan Kinder and Justin Morgan was chosen by the committee as the “Songwriters Choice.” “Looking Up,” written by Jesse Labelle, Rob Crosby, and Jamie Moore, was selected as the “Fan Favorite” award winner. To hear the songs, click here.
More than 100 songs were submitted to the “Nashville Needs a Song” contest. The winners will be Nashville and the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp in various marketing campaigns.
“For generations, Nashville songwriters have played a vital role in telling the stories and creating the intricate melodies that encourage us all through difficult times,” Nashville Mayor John Cooper said in a statement on Thursday. “I’m grateful to all the contestants of the ‘Nashville Needs a Song’ competition. The winning songs remind us that we are ‘Nashville Strong’ and will continue to push forward, in solidarity, through any challenge that comes our way.”
Bart Herbison, Executive Director of Nashville Songwriters Association International, said they were "proud of the quality of songs" submitted for the contest.
“They were inspiring, uplifting, and met the goal of utilizing music to help us navigate the coronavirus pandemic. Thanks to all of the songwriters who joined in this exercise," Herbison said in a statement on Thursday.
