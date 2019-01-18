A lottery winner from Iowa is garnering internet fame - but not because of the amount of money that he won.
Tyler Heep says he bought several scratch-off tickets last week and won $1.
Instead of tossing the ticket, he cashed it in, but he was surprised at what lottery officials had in mind.
"They decided to treat me like a million dollar winner. The guy came down the stairs, and they took me into the back room where the camera was with the Iowa Lottery logo. Sure enough, they wrote me the $1 dollar check and had me hold it up and took the picture," said Heep to an NBC affiliate.
Heep used his big prize money to buy a half gallon of gas.
Heep lives in Iowa now but is originally from Franklin, TN. He said a friend saw the story on News4 Today on Friday morning and let him know he was on his hometown news station.
"This is a great honor to see myself on Channel 4 Nashville. Thanks for sharing with your viewers," said Heep in a Facebook message.
