BENTON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports straight line winds have overturned about seven semi trucks on Interstate 40, causing the interstate to close in both directions near Benton & Humphreys County.
Several other tractor trailers have been overturned on the bridge connecting Humphreys and Benton County. THP says more trucks overturned in Decatur and Henderson Counties. Several troopers are heading to the scene to help clear I-40.
I-40 is expected to reopen at around 8 p.m.
THP District 8 in Jackson is also sending a Strike Team to help counties with possible structural damage.
Straight line winds have overturned approximately 7 semi trucks on I-40 in Decatur and Henderson Counties. We have several troopers enroute to assist in clearing I-40. @THPJackson District is activating a Strike Team to assist in the counties with possible damages to structures. pic.twitter.com/l0KVsIaoFd— TN Highway Patrol (@TNHighwayPatrol) October 26, 2019
