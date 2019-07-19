ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - Police responded to a reported burglary alarm at a Diamond Outlet store in Antioch overnight Friday.
Authorities tell us the windows and showcases were broken in the store on Hickory Hollow Parkway. The owner is still looking at the inventory to determine how much jewelry was stolen.
They say a K-9 unit was inside the building investigating. Police have no suspects at this time but are looking at the security camera video.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 for updates.
