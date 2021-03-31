NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After a year of wearing face masks face shields, the Department of Health and Human Services has announced a face mask design contest.
BARDA DRIVe, in partnership with the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), is proud to present their "Mask Innovation Challenge."
If you have the best design or idea, the federal government is putting up a $500,000 dollar prize to the innovative designer selected.
Criteria for entry should include design improvements that address common complaints about masks, but still provides the function of transmission control of a virus.
After widespread reluctance by some to wear a mask, the contest organizers are hopeful that any notable design improvements could incentive people enough to wear one.
Applicants interested in submitting their design should go to the DRIVe website and create an account.
The contest submission deadline is April 21st at 5:00 pm ET.
