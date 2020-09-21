MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Wilson County Schools students in pre-K through third grade returned to the classroom full time as of Monday.
When school started in August, parents had the option to enroll in a traditional/hybrid plan or to go completely virtual.
Learning looks different this year for so many schools. At West Elementary, story time now involves teachers wearing a mask.
"I just think the main thing is we prepared ourselves for the best, but we're also ready for the worst as well," said West Elementary Principal Christopher Plummer.
Plummer said students in Wilson County haven't been a part of a normal school setting in months. Wilson County Schools ended in-class education after the March 3 tornado damaged two schools. Schools were closed because of coronavirus while students were on break.
"This is the first time that a lot of students who were in the hybrid platform - they were an A or a B day - to actually see their peers face-to-face in a learning environment," said Plummer.
Wilson County Schools said the majority of parents opted for in-person learning. Students began the year on a hybrid schedule, attending class in a building two days a week and in a virtual environment the other three days.
Teachers said getting to see their students face-to-face versus teaching certain classes on different days through hybrid learning has helped them in their teaching process.
"It takes us a lot longer to get through material and trying to remember where I left off with one class and where I started with another," said Chelsea Sharpe, a third grade social studies and reading teacher at West Elementary. "Finally getting to see all of the kids everyday. It was so weird leaving and not coming back into the school building for so long, and to fianlly have our life back, like this is what we enjoy doing is teaching."
"It's been really cool to see how resilient the kids are too," said Melanie Rich, who teaches math and science at West Elementary.
The school has placed hand-sanitizing stations throughout the building. Some students have kept their masks on, but they're not required to do so.
"We could still have school in person in a safe manner, still being very respectful to our COVID protocols," said Plummer. "All the faculty and staff are wearing their face shields and masks."
Wilson County Schools hopes to have all students in every grade level back in person full time soon. The Wilson County School Board is expected to discuss the return of all students at next week's board meeting.
