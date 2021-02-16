LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working several crashes involving tractor-trailers on I-40 West east of Lebanon.

THP said at least six tractor trailer crashes reported in Wilson County along I-40 on Tuesday morning. A semi tractor-trailer was completely turned upside down on its back. Two people in truck transported with non-life-threatening injuries, THP said.

Troopers said most of the crashes could have been avoided by adjusting speeds for the conditions. The interstate in that area is extremely slick covered by ice and snow.

Mount Juliet Public Work crews were out clearing the roads on Monday and Tuesday and police officers were seen following them.

"Our officers had to be out there to help them because they had motorists trying to pass them and that's super dangerous so if you see these trucks operating, don't get near them. Hang back and let them do their thing," Mount Juliet Police Captain Tyler Chandler said.

Wilson County government offices and schools were closed on Tuesday. To see the full list of closings, click here.