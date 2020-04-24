MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - An associate at a Kroger location in Mount Juliet has tested positive for COVID-19, the grocery store chain confirmed on Friday.
An associate at the Providence store tested positive. The associate has been quaratined. The company said the associate last worked at the store seven days ago.
"Upon learning of the case we communicated with our store team. Extensive cleaning and santiation was also completed," Kroger spokeswoman Melissa Eads said in a statement. "On an ongoing basis, we have agressive cleaning and sanitation procedures in place at all of our stores and are continuing to adhere to all guidance from local, state and federal agencies, including the CDC."
Kroger said it has taken many additional measure to protect associates and customers including limiting capacity in stores to 50% of building code capacity.
"We have installed plexiglass partitions at cash registers and counters and added educational floor decals to further promote physical distancing," Eads said in a statement.
This is the second Kroger location known to have a positive test for COVID-19. Last month three associates tested postitive at the Kroger location in Bellevue.
