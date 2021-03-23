LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - The Wilson County Board of Education will interview five finalists for the Director of Schools position on Thursday.
Dr. Donna Wright announced earlier this year that she would retire as Director of Schools at the end of June when her contract expires.
The school board will begin interviewing candidates at 9 a.m. Because of COVID-19 concerns, the public will not be allowed to attend the interviews in-person, but each candidate interview will be streamed online.
The school board also selected Jerry Boyd as a finalist for the position. Boyd withdrew from consideration after accepting a position as superintendent of Washington County Schools in Jonesborough in East Tennessee.
The school board selected finalists at its meeting on March 1. After Thursday’s interviews, the board will select two finalists on April 1 and conduct final interviews with candidates on April 12.
The board hoes to select the new Director of Schools on April 29 and approve the director’s contract at its meeting on May 3.
