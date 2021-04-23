Wilson County
 

LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - The Wilson County Health Department will begin offering 25 COVID-19 vaccinations to people without an appointment beginning Monday.

The health department administers the vaccine from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays at the College Hills Church of Christ, 1401 Leeville Pk, Lebanon.

Appointments are encouraged and can be set online or by calling 866-442-5301.

Individuals without an appointment will have their own designated line at the College Hills Church of Christ location.

 
 

