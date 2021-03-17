MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - A man is in custody after a shooting in a rural area of Wilson County near Mount Juliet Wednesday afternoon.
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said the man shot the victim in the back near the intersection of Cedar Grove Church Road and Nonaville Road around 2:10 p.m.
BREAKING: @wilsonsheriff arrests shooting suspect on the side of I-40 E. Shooting happened around 13 miles away. Investigators say a man shot another man in the back and took off: https://t.co/Ag4Touj0I7 @WSMV pic.twitter.com/Zp5a0Q4uLF— Cameron Taylor (@WSMVCameron) March 17, 2021
Authorities said the two men may have been acquaintances.
The victim was able to give a description of the suspect’s vehicle. Authorities found the suspect on Interstate 40 between the Mount Juliet Road and Golden Bear Gateway exits.
The victim was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.
The shooting happened near Cedar Grove Church Road and Nonaville Road in Wilson Co. This is about as close as we can get to the shooting scene. You can see through those trees some police tape. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/JNa4pZ5Ze1— Cameron Taylor (@WSMVCameron) March 17, 2021
A Mount Juliet Police officer crashed into an embankment on Lebanon Road near Mount Juliet Road while responding to assist Wilson County Sheriff's deputies on the call. The officer crashed as he was avoiding a crash with a motorist who failed to yield to police.
No one was injured in the crash.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, per Mount Juliet Police protocol for officer-involved crashes.
Thankfully, no one was injured during this incident. Following our protocol for any officer-involved crash, the THP will investigate.— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) March 17, 2021
