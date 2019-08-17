LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Four teens have been arrested for their involvement in a fight on Saturday night at the Wilson County Fair.

Law enforcement officials said on Sunday at a press conference that after reviewing video of the incident that no guns were sighted.

People running from the midway on Saturday night reported shots had been fired.

Police said just before the fight there had been fireworks, scheduled nightly at 10 p.m., and the tractor pull was happening. People might have thought those sounds were gun shots.

The kids who were fighting were taken into custody and removed from the fairgrounds. Fair operations continued as normal.

Police said the incident was fanned by misinformation posted on social media.

Charges for inciting a riot are pending in the case. There are warrants on three people on charges ranging from disorderly conduct to inciting a riot.