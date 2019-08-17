LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office has a new way to help keep your kids safe at the fair this year.

They’re encouraging you to take your child’s picture in case they get lost.

A sign can be found at every entrance gate.

It’s an easier way for law enforcement to help find children if they happen to get away from their parents.

According to the sheriff’s office the fair can bring out more than 100,000 people in just one day.

The executive director for the fair Helen McPeak said there are also cameras all over the grounds.

The fair comes to an end next Saturday, August 24th.