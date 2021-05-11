LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Wilson County property values have increased 36% since the last reappraisal was completed in 2016, an average increase of about 7% each year.
Wilson County residents were surprised about the increase in property values.
“That is a lot of increase, and I am not for it,” said Amy Byrd. “We already pay more than we should for our property tax.”
Wilson County Property Assessor Stephen Goodall said the reappraisal process is “revenue neutral.”
“The reappraisal is revenue neutral, which means the county cannot generate more tax revenue on a reappraisal year than it did the prior year,” Goodall said in an email. “Higher values during a reappraisal do not necessarily mean higher taxes.”
“I think it would be great if we saw the infrastructure from that,” said Kelye Stadther. “But we just keep allowing more and more into our apartments and buildings to come to the city, and fast-food restaurants.”
The reappraisal process is state mandated and required by law.
Goodall said it will be finalized soon and sent out this month to every property owner, however, these notices are not tax bills.
“Maybe we could increase more of the sales tax on all the people that are coming here to buy things and not impact our home property value taxes,” said Byrd.
